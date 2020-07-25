Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): NBA legend Scottie Pippen's Estranged Wife, has signed a massive deal with clothing company PrettyLittleThing amid rumours that she and former BFF Kim Kardashian are feuding. According to Page Six, a representative for the brand confirmed that the 46-year-old star has signed a "close to a six-figure social media deal" extending through January 2021. Her representative confirmed the deal but declined to comment further.

Pippen has frequently modelled the brand's clothing on her Instagram page, where she has more than one million followers. The Daily Mail was the first to report on her deal.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials to Enhance COVID-19 Testing Capacity to One Lakh Tests Per Day by Monday: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

The lucrative gig comes after Pippen's possible fallout with the Kardashian family.

This week, fans noticed that Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian did not follow Pippen on social media. Kim's husband Kanye West -- who is in the throes of a bipolar episode, further fanned the flames when he tweeted and deleted "Larsa" with no context.

Also Read | Pictures of Tiny Baby Ocean Sunfish Compared to Fully Grown Giants is Making Netizens Lose Their Mind! Know More About One of Heaviest Bony Fish in The World.

Pippen seemingly addressed the rumours, sharing the following statement on Instagram: "I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media. I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life."

"Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness," she added.

On Thursday, Page Six reported that Pippen and Kim are "not close friends."

An insider told the outlet that Kim had never followed Pippen on Instagram, while Kourtney has not followed Pippen for some time now.

In the past, Pippen frequently attended Kardashian family parties, made appearances on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and travelled the world with Kim and Kourtney.

However, it is unclear why the Kardashians have distanced themselves from Pippen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)