Washington [US], November 11 (ANI): Compared to peers at public schools, adolescents who are homeschooled are more likely to report greater character strengths and fewer risky health behaviours later in life, but are less likely to attain a college degree.

This was suggested in a new study published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Tyler VanderWeele of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, US, and colleagues.

School experiences are crucial for shaping individuals' developmental and well-being trajectories later in life. Past studies have explored associations between types of primary and secondary schools and academic achievement, but outcomes beyond academic performance remain less well understood.

In the new study, researchers used data from 12,288 adolescent children of nurses enrolled in the Growing Up Today Study (GUTS). In 1999, baseline data, including the type of school a child was attending, was collected on children between the ages of 11 and 19. Data on outcomes were collected primarily from the 2010 wave of the GUTS questionnaire, or, when missing 2010 data, from the 2013 or 2007 questionnaire.

Few statistically significant differences were seen between children who attended public schools, private independent schools and private religious schools. However, when comparing students who were homeschooled with those that attended public schools, some differences emerged.

Homeschooled children were more likely to report volunteering activities (b=0.33, 95 per cent CI 0.15-0.52, p

