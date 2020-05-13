Limit Red Zones Under Lockdown to Wards in Municipal Areas: IAMAI

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Mobile and internet players on Wednesday suggested that red zones should be limited to ward level in municipal areas and economic activities in other parts of the district should be allowed in the next phase of lockdown.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India suggested that free movement of goods and services should be allowed in and between all wards in municipality areas which are not marked as red.

"Developing upon the speech by the Honourable Prime Minister yesterday that the new version of lockdown would be different from the previous ones, IAMAI has suggested that the demarcation under lockdown 4.0 should be based on wards in municipal areas and not whole districts," IAMAI said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that lockdown beyond May 17 will have different rules and details will be shared before May 18.

IAMAI said that the bulwark of containment is being enforced by the states and local authorities like municipality, who are better equipped to operate at ward levels given their administrative mechanisms are designed at those levels.

"Restrictions at district level are too broad a canvas that severely hinders economic revival as well," the industry body said.

At present, a large number of districts are in red and orange zones. Government has restricted movement of goods and services in the red zone to contain the spread of coronavirus.

