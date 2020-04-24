LNJP Hospital Nurse Moves HC for Duty with Non-COVID-19 Patients, Cites Kidney Ailment

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A nurse of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital, which has been declared as a COVID-19 Hospital, approached the Delhi High Court on Friday urging that she be assigned duties with non-coronavirus patients as she is diagnosed with kidney ailment and vulnerable of catching infection.

Justice Asha Menon, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, asked the nurse to give a representation forthwith to the hospital's medical director who shall decide it “immediately and favourable so that in this time of emergency and severe staff crunch”, her services could be utilised to take care of other patients at the hospital.

The court also asked the nurse to be present before the medical director at 10 am on Saturday.

The nurse, in her plea, said she was diagnosed with 'kidney atrophy' leaving her with only one functional kidney and she was medically in the high risk category and susceptible and vulnerable to COVID-19 infection with serious consequences to her life.

Her counsel Payal Bahl submitted that the nurse was not running away from her obligation to serve patients at the same hospital and urged that she be assigned duties with non- COVID-19 patients, for instance at the Sushruta Trauma Centre.

The Delhi government's counsel submitted that the nurse has approached the court without giving any representation to the concerned authorities.

Neither she disclosed to concerned authorities about her problems nor gave any opportunity to the hospital to assign her with other duties, the counsel said.

The counsel said such a request may have been considered favourably by the Medical Director himself, but instead she sent two legal notices after proceeding on leave on April 13.

