Locals in Andhra's Chittoor Defy Lockdown After Govt Extended Timings of Vegetable Markets

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): People of Srikalahasti town have started defying lockdown rules after the government increased the timings of vegetable markets till 1 PM.At first, the markets were allowed from 6 AM to 9 AM only. But from March 26, timings were extended and markers are decentralised with a view to reduce the mass gatherings of people. Markings are also done so that people maintain social distancing.However, many people are not maintaining social distancing. They are accumulating in groups at shops.A person said: "There is a coronavirus positive case in the town. The administration has decentralised the vegetable market into 7 markets for convenience of the public. But the general public is not supporting. They are moving in groups. The position at the RTC bus stand area market is really pathetic. This may spread the virus.""So, police and other administration should tighten the condition. Public also should realise the situation, and should maintain 3 feet distance," he said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

