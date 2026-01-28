NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], January 28: Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University, has been recognised by the Singapore Government, as one of the eight newly approved overseas medical schools. This recognition will take effect from February 1, 2026.

The inclusion of Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, places it among a select group of 120 globally reputed medical schools from countries such as Australia, Ireland, Malaysia, China, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The SMC occasionally reviews overseas medical qualifications to ensure that training standards are comparable with those in Singapore. The assessment considers factors such as academic quality, language of instruction, clinical exposure, and graduates' performance in professional practice. The announcement follows SMC's review of the list of registrable medical qualifications to ensure that foreign-trained medical doctors applying to practice in Singapore have received education and training comparable with Singapore's medical schools.

Hailing the recognition Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, said, "As the longest-serving official of MAHE, I am proud to see KMC Manipal recognized by the Singapore Medical Council. This milestone reflects our enduring commitment to excellence and honors the vision of our founder, Dr. TMA Pai, whose legacy continues to guide us."

Welcoming the announcement, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, "This recognition by the Singapore Medical Council is a moment of pride for Manipal Academy of Higher Education and a strong validation of the academic rigor, clinical depth, and global relevance of KMC, Manipal. This achievement not only elevates the international stature of KMC but also opens new global pathways for our graduates. It reaffirms our mission to produce competent, ethical, and globally competitive medical professionals who can serve healthcare systems across borders."

Celebrating this milestone, Dr. Sharath Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), MAHE, said, " "This recognition by the Singapore Medical Council is a proud moment for KMC Manipal and for India. Being the only Indian medical school to be included among the newly recognised institutions underscores the strength of our academic framework, clinical training standards, and global relevance. It reflects decades of commitment to excellence in medical education and reinforces KMC's standing as a trusted institution on the world stage."

From 2026 onwards, aspiring medical students may apply to KMC Manipal with the assurance that the MBBS qualification is recognised for medical registration in Singapore. Graduates from KMC Manipal, irrespective of nationality and year of graduation, will be eligible to seek registration with SMC, subject to fulfilling regulatory and supervisory requirements. This milestone further strengthens MAHE's international footprint and reaffirms its role in shaping globally competent healthcare professionals.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

