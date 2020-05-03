Lockdown: MCA Postpones All Matches Till May 17

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) With the nationwide lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak extended till May 17, the Mumbai Cricket Association has further postponed its local matches.

"Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to postpone all its cricket matches which were scheduled to be played between 14th March and 17th May 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation," the cricket body said on its website on Sunday.

The MCA also said its office, housed inside the Wankhede Stadium premises, will be shut till May 17, adding that the last date of payment of annual subscription for 2020 -21 for ordinary and associate members had been extended till further notice.

