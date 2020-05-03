Lokpal Member Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi Dies Due to Coronavirus

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, Lokpal judicial member and former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday.Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condoled Justice Tripathi's demise."He was a distinguished judge of Patna High Court and Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh HC. We had practised together in Patna HC too," Prasad said in a tweet. "Sincere condolences to his wife Alka Tripathi and the entire family."Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has reported 43 COVID-19 positive cases so far and 36 have cured/discharged and migrated. As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 37,776 people have tested COVID-19 positive, of which 10,018 have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

