Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's much-awaited Loveyapa has finally released on the big screens today and is winning hearts. The film has received tremendous positive reviews from critics and celebrities and has opened to a roaring response from the audience. From its relatable story with a strong societal message to Junaid and Khushi's captivating chemistry, viewers are loving every aspect of the film. ‘Loveyapa’ First Review Out! Karan Johar Calls Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film ‘Hugely Entertaining’, Praises Director Advait Chandan for a ‘Solid Story’.

Since its theatrical release yesterday, netizens have flooded social media with their love and appreciation, taking the internet by storm. Here's how audiences are showering love on Loveyapa.

Definitely Worth a Watch

#Loveyapa is genuinely a good film a relevant film and a loud film . The film is a love story at the core but emphasis is on a very strong message about society #JunaidKhan and #KushiKapoor are competent. Definitely worth a watch ⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/AaYMmLo7jI — Rishiraj Reviewzzzz (@RishirajNa90620) February 6, 2025

Classic Rom-Com Vibes

#Loveyapa is giving me all the classic rom-com vibes! So excited for this fresh story! 💖 — Manav (@ManavS_71) February 6, 2025

Loveyapa Is a Gem

It’s rare to find a movie that entertains and educates at the same time. #Loveyapa is a gem! 💎 — Ajinkya Jagtap (@Ajinkya_71) February 7, 2025

Fresh, Funny, and Full of Energy

#Loveyapa brings the fun! So fresh, funny, and full of energy— — Asmii (@asmiii_3) February 6, 2025

Watch ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer:

A fan wrote, "Junaid bhai ne kamaal kar diya hai #Loveyapa mein! 🔥 Great acting aur Khushi ke saath chemistry looks too good! 👍🏻 #LoveyapaSpecialScreening #loveyapareview"

Yet another fan wrote, "#Loveyapa is genuinely a good film a relevant film and a loud film . The film is a love story at the core but emphasis is on a very strong message about society #JunaidKhan and #KushiKapoor are competent. Definitely worth a watch ⭐⭐⭐"

A fan expressed, "#Loveyapa is giving me all the classic rom-com vibes! So excited for this fresh story! 💖"

Yet another fan wrote, "It’s rare to find a movie that entertains and educates at the same time. #Loveyapa is a gem! 💎"

A fan wrote, "#Loveyapa brings the fun! So fresh, funny, and full of energy—" ‘Loveyapa’ Movie Review: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are the Surprise Packages of This Sharp and Witty Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. The film is now released on the big screens.