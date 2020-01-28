Low-intensity Quake Hits Ladakh

Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) A low-intensity earthquake, measuring 3.6, hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday, officials said.

According to the Director, Meteorological department, Sonam Lotus, the quake occurred at 1956 hours at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Ladakh region.

The tremor lasted for a few seconds, he said.

A medium-intensity earthquake, measuring 5.3, hit Ladakh on last Sunday.

