Lt Gen Codanda P Cariappa Takes over as GOC of Elite 1 Corps

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Lieutenant General Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa on Friday assumed the charge of General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the elite 1 Corps at Mathura.He took over the reins of the Mathura Corps from Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder. Lt Gen Cariappa is an expert in manoeuvre warfare, counter-terrorism, and operational art. He has held various coveted commands, instructional and staff appointments.On assuming the command, he exhorted all ranks to continue working with the same zeal, enthusiasm and focus on operational preparedness with realistic training to achieve an exceptional level of military professionalism so that 1 Corps continues to undertake its mandated role of defeating military misadventurism by the enemy against India.He emphasized that his priority is 'fight against COVID-19 threat'. (ANI)

