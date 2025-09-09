Mandya, September 9: There was heavy police deployment in Karnataka's Maddur town on Tuesday morning after protests broke out on Monday evening against a stone pelting incident which happened during Ganpati procession. Markets have been deserted as shops have not opened since last night with the imposition of prohibitory orders. Meanwhile, the hindu religious organisations in the area holding a meeting on the issue.

A total of 21 people have been arrested following the stone pelting incident and the subsequent protest which broke out in response. Earlier on Monday, police lathi charged the protesters in an effort to disperse the crowd. Earlier on Monday, pro-Hindu organisations held a protest against the reported incident of stone pelting during the Ganesh Idol immersion in Maddur town, Mandya district. Reportedly, the minor clash broke out when the Ganpati procession passed near a mosque. According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the crowd was asked to not stay in the area for too long. Karnataka: Hindu Organisations Protest Against Reported Stone Pelting Incident During Ganesh Immersion in Mandya; Section 144 Imposed.

"When the procession passed near the mosque, there was a minor clash. The police had warned the people in the procession, telling them not to stay there for too long. At that time, some stone-pelting took place...When the procession passed in front of the mosque, a clash broke out. A mild lathi-charge was carried out. When people gathered in groups to create trouble, a mild lathi-charge was used," the Chief Minister said. Shobha Karandlaje Condemns Stone-pelting During Ganesh Idol Immersion in Karnataka's Maddur.

Markets Remain Shut in Maddur Following Clash During Ganpati Procession

#WATCH | Karnataka: Visuals from Maddur town in Mandya this morning. Police personnel are deployed and markets seem closed. Yesterday, pro-Hindu organisations held a protest against the reported incident of stone pelting during the Ganesh Idol immersion in Maddur on 7th… pic.twitter.com/SPzeUzoM4d — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

He further assured of legal action against anyone involved in the stone pelting incident while also blamed the BJP for indulging in provocation. "Whoever is guilty, legal action will be taken against them. It is the BJP leaders who are indulging in provocation. The police have not committed any mistake. If at all there is any mistake, action will be taken," he said. CM Siddaramaiah further added, "Be it Muslims, Hindus, BJP, Congress, or JD(S) -- the law will take its course. The police had warned the people in the procession, telling them not to stay there for too long. At that time, some stone-pelting took place." Karnataka Home Minister has also assured that everything is under control and that police has taken all necessary steps.

