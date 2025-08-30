Noida, August 30: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the young workforce at Raphe mPhibr Pvt. Ltd in Noida on Saturday, highlighting their role in advancing India's defence sector. He assured that drones manufactured at the facility would be undetectable by any systems developed by the US or China. Make ther News lead into one single line can be long Rajnath Singh, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated the defence equipment and drone manufacturing unit at the facility on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, the Defence Minister said, "The youth here are playing a pivotal role in the creation of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Drones made in India will not be detectable by any systems developed in the US or China. The country's innovation and indigenous designs are advancing to new heights. This plant, which began with just 10 people in 2017, now employs over 600 scientists and engineers, making it one of India's most innovative aircraft manufacturing companies. Over 5,000 jobs will be created here." Rajnath Singh Says ‘No Permanent Friends or Enemies; Only Permanent Interests’ Amid Donald Trump Tariffs Threats.

Rajnath Singh also commended the Noida unit for developing India's largest Aero engine test bed, which has been dedicated to national service. He noted that Noida is playing a crucial partin housing significant innovations, from start-ups to high-tech manufacturing units. He said, "I had the opportunity to visit a plant here and observed state-of-the-art facilities, such as the engine test bed, metal additive manufacturing capabilities, furnaces that can reach 2800 degrees Celsius, an advanced composite polymer manufacturing centre, and precision-guided missile drones. These highly advanced and reliable technologies will significantly enhance India's defence capabilities."

The Minister reflected on the progress made in Uttar Pradesh, noting the state's improved Ease of Doing Business environment, which was once hindered by a poor law and order situation. Rajnath Singh further mentioned the growing global reliance on drones in defence, citing their use in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "Drones are now being used in places where large equipment cannot reach. Initially used for surveillance, drones have evolved into tools for combat in border conflicts," he explained. ‘Don’t Want Anyone’s Land, but Ready to Go to Any Extent to Protect Ours’, Says Rajnath Singh at ‘Ran Samvad 2025’ in Mhow.

He added, "Countries that have invested in drone technology have gained a significant lead in this field. On the other hand, many countries have been left behind in this race. But today, the reality of the world of defence rests solely on aircraft technology and drones. It is a matter of great joy for all of us that India is also moving rapidly forward in this direction. Earlier, we had to import drones from outside, but today we are designing, developing, and manufacturing them ourselves. In this progress of ours, many entrepreneurs have made a very important contribution."

