Madhuri Dixit Shares Her Favourite Fan Artwork

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Overjoyed by a fan's artwork dedicated to her, Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday shared her favourite fan art.The 'Dil To Paagal Hai' actor took to social media to post the picture from her account and dubbed it as her favourite fan art.The picture features a detailed sketch of the actor painted with water colours.The 52-year-old actor expressed her happiness over the love she receives from her fans."It's always so overwhelming to see all the love you guys shower on me. Here's sharing one of #MyFavouriteFanArt. You guys are superb," she wrote in the caption.The 'Aaja Nachle' actor recently hosted an online dance festival on the occasion of the World Dance Day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)