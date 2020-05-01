Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 Tally at 2,715

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 2,715, as per the State Health Department.According to the Madhya Pradesh Health Department, the death toll in the state is 145.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 35,365, including 25,148 active cases of the virus.So far, 9,064 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,152 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)