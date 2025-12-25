A major fire broke out at a 23-storey residential building in Mumbai's Andheri West area on Thursday morning, December 25. According to the officials, at least 40 residents were rescued after the fire. The blaze erupted at around 10 am at Sorrento Tower near Country Club on Veera Desai Road in Andheri. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. More updates are awaited. Maharashtra Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Power Loom Factory in Thane’s Khoni Village, One Firefighter Injured (Watch Video).

Fire Erupts at Residential Building in Andheri

40 Rescued in Mumbai Fire

40 rescued as fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2025

