Maha: 60,000 Booked, 13,381 Arrested for Lockdown Violations

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Police have registered more than 60,000 cases in Maharashtra for various violations during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in the last 31 days and arrested 13,381 people, an official said on Tuesday.

While 121 cases were registered for assault on police, a total of 411 people were arrested for this particular crime.

Other offences included illegal transport and violation of coronavirus quarantine measures, he said.

Police have collected the total fine of Rs 2.30 crore during the last 31 days.

Police have invoked various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 188 (Disobedience to the order duly promulgated by a public servant), the official said.

"Police have registered a total of 60,005 offences during the lockdown period (from March 22 to April 21), and arrested 13,381 people," the official said.

Meanwhile, at least 49 police personnel, including 11 officers, across the state have been found to have contracted the coronavirus infection, he said.

While some of them are placed under quarantine, others are undergoing treatment, the official added.

Meanwhile, giving break-up of the cases, the official said while 589 people were booked for violating the quarantine measures, 1062 cases were registered for illegal transport, he said.

Police have seized 41,769 vehicles for plying on road during the lockdown period.

At least 74,115 phone calls were handled by the police regarding COVID-19 situation across the state, he said.

While a Janata curfew was observed on March 22 in the country, the Maharashtra government had extended it till March 23 morning and subsequently clamped section 144 across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 night announced a three-week-long nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. The period of restrictions was later extended till May 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)