Maha Budget Session: Thackeray Rejects Oppn's Charges

Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday rejected the opposition's charge that the budget session ended without people of the state getting any relief.

He was replying to a query on the opposition giving his government "15 out of 100 marks".

"What was the budget for? Wasn't it for the common man?" he asked.

Thackeray said the opposition was not serious about the situation caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He added that his government was committed to enact a law to curb crimes against women, which could not be tabled this time as the session was curtailed.

"The beginning is good and I am confident that in the next five years, the government will take strong steps to make the state prosperous," he said.

