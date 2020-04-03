Maha: Deer Gets Wet in Incomplete Zoo Shed, Dies of Pneumonia

Aurangabad, Apr 3 (PTI) A spotted deer brought from a civic-run zoo in Mumbai to Siddharth zoo in Aurangabad died after falling ill due to the unseasonal rains in the area on March 25, an official said on Friday.

The enclosure of the deer was incomplete due to which it got wet in the rain, he added.

"The post mortem report of the male deer, age around nine years, is yet to arrive but primary cause seems to be pneumonia. It was brought from Byculla zoo in Mumbai," Siddharth zoo director BS Naikwade told PTI.

"We have written to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation to complete work on the shed quickly," he added.

