Maha Minister Reviews Thane COVID-19 Situation

Thane, May 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday chaired a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Thane district and asked officials ensure the coronavirus outbreak is contained as soon as possible.

Thane city and Navi Mumbai each have over 900 COVID-19 cases currently.

He asked officials to take action against private hospitals if they overcharge COVID-19 patients, and directed TMC chief Vijay Singhal to arrange 10 private ambulances as there were complaints from people of their anon-availability.

He asked police to use drone cameras to ensure the lockdown is enforced strictly.

Shinde said senior citizens with comorbidities should be surveyed and medical camps organised for them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)