Maha Reports 811 New COVID-19 Cases and 22 Deaths

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 811 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the affected people in the state to 7628, a Health department statement said.

Simultaneously, 22 people succumbed to the COVID-19 disease in the state, taking the death toll so far to 323, it said.

With 119 patients discharged after recovery, their number rose to 1076 so far, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)