Pune, January 1: People in India and across the world welcomed New Year 202 5 with open hearts. However, in an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a police sub-inspector of Pune police who was on New Year duty was allegedly killed in a road accident. The sub-inspector who was on duty in Chakan was killed in a road accident this morning, January 1, after he allegedly rammed his car into a container truck from the rear.

The deceased officer has been identified as Jitendra S Girnar (38). According to a report in Indian Express, Girnar was posted at Mahalunge MIDC police station of the Pimpri Chinchwad police. The accident took place at around 7 AM in Chakan's Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. Pune Shocker: Class 3 Student Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Girl After Being Influenced by Social Media in Kondhwa, Arrested.

During the preliminary probe, cops found that Girnar rammed the car into a container from behind at high speed. Soon after the accident, Girnar was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Rajendrasinh Gaur, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chakan Division, said that a probe has been launched to know the exact cause of the accident. Pune Shocker: BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar’s uncle Kidnapped from Hadapsar area by unidentified persons, Found Killed Hours Later.

Condoling Girnar's death, ACP Gaur said that they lost a sincere and hardworking officer. It is also learned that Girnar was earlier posted at Bhosari MIDC and Wakad police stations. In a separate incident, a major tragedy was averted after the loco pilot of a moving train spotted a gas cylinder on the railway track in Pune and got it cleared in time.

