Maharashtra Records 778 New Cases; State COVID-19 Tally 6427

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 778 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 6427, health officials said.

Fourteen COVID-19 patients died on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 283, the officials said.

So far, 840 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)