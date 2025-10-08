Mumbai, October 8: Thane Rural Police have booked three individuals, including an American national, for allegedly practising banned religious activities and conducting illegal conversions in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The accused, identified as Sainath Sarape, James Watson, and Manoj Kolha, were arrested and charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Foreign Nationals Act.

SP Thane Rural DS Swamy said, "An offence has been registered, which includes three accused. One of them is a foreign national... After the police custody ended, the main court sent him to judicial custody." The police investigation revealed that the group had been operating in the area for some time, misleading villagers under the guise of religious gatherings and prayers. Maharashtra: US National Among 3 Booked in Bhiwandi for ‘Practising Banned Religious Activities’ and ‘Illegal Conversion’, Says Police.

Earlier, Priyank Kanoongo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), raised concerns about Hindu children being enrolled in government-funded madrasas in Morena and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh. According to Kanoongo, around 500 Hindu children are allegedly being taught the Quran and other Islamic studies, sparking allegations of a conspiracy to convert them to Islam.

"We received complaints about around 500 Hindu children enrolled in government-funded madrasas in Morena and Shivpuri, MP... The complainant alleges a conspiracy to convert Hindu children to Islam by teaching them the Quran and related topics. We sent this complaint to the Madhya Pradesh government for investigation," Kanoongo earlier told ANI. Hindu Children Being Enrolled in Madrasas, Taught Quran in Madhya Pradesh, Says NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo.

"Our main concern: Hindu children should not be in madrasas. Even if Muslim children attend madrasas, they should also go to school for their fundamental education... Therefore, it is essential to clearly understand that madrasas are not places where children are educated. Even if there are Muslim children in the madrasa, they should be enrolled in school while continuing their madrasa education," said Kanoongo earlier.

