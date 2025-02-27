Tiruchirappalli February 27: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the Koothaippar Mahakaleeswari Temple near Thiruverumbur in Trichy district witnessed a grand 'abhishekam' (anointing) for its towering 61-feet Shiva Lingam. Devotees from far and wide gathered in large numbers to participate in the sacred rituals, offer prayers, and seek Lord Shiva's divine blessings. The ritual was conducted with 1,000 litres of milk and 12 types of offerings, including arugampul (Bermuda grass), nellimulli (Indian gooseberry), villa powder, rose water, sandalwood, turmeric, and kumkum. Following the abhishekam, the Lingam was draped in a sacred cloth, and a grand Maha Deeparadhana (lighting lamps) took place.

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva, the god of destruction, with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti. According to Hindu mythology, on their wedding night, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, ghosts and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. Maha Shivratri 2025 Step-by-Step Puja Vidhi: From Fasting to Chanting 'Om Namah Shivay' a Simple Guide to Worshipping Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, the Mahakumbh 2025 concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on Wednesday, marking a momentous event filled with spiritual unity, divine energy, and supernatural significance. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "The 'Maha Yagya' of humanity, the grand festival of faith, unity and equality, Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, organised under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is moving towards its culmination today with the holy bath of Maha Shivratri."

The Chief Minister said that more than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees received the benefit of bathing in the holy Triveni in the Mahakumbh-2025 that began on January 13, on Paush Purnima, and went on till February 26, Maha Shivratri, in Prayagraj. "This is unprecedented in world history - unforgettable. It is the result of the holy blessings of revered Akharas, saints, Mahamandaleshwars and religious gurus that this great gathering of harmony is becoming divine and grand and giving the message of unity to the entire world," posted CM Yogi. Mahashivratri 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Maha Shivratri Greetings, Wishes for Prosperity and Good Health.

Kumbh Mela, the world's largest peaceful gathering, draws millions of pilgrims who bathe in sacred rivers, seeking to purify themselves from sins and attain spiritual liberation. The Mahakumbh Mela is deeply embedded in Hindu mythology and represents one of the most significant gatherings of faith in the world.

