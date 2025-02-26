Maha Shivaratri 2025 will be celebrated on February 26. The annual commemoration is considered to be the most important festival for Lord Shiva devotees. The celebration of Maha Shivaratri is commemorated by conducting the auspicious Shiva Puja. This Puja is only done at night, which is why Maha Shivaratri celebrations usually revolve around organising a night vigil where devotees get together, sing auspicious songs and offer milk, belpatra and other items to appease Lord Shiva. Maha Shivaratri celebrations also include a stringent day-long fast that is only broken at Prana time on the following day. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Shivaratri 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day: how to celebrate Maha Shivaratri and a step-by-step guide to worship Lord Shiva on Maha Shivaratri. What To Offer to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri? 10 Puja Items And Their Significance.

When is Maha Shivaratri 2025?

Maha Shivaratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi tithi in the month of Phalgun. The Chaturdashi Tithi for Maha Shivaratri 2025 begins at 11:08 on February 26, 2025, and will go on until 08:54 on February 27, 2025. Therefore, the Maha Shivratri fast will be observed on February 26, with the night vigil and puja being conducted throughout the night. On February 27, Shivaratri Parana Time for breaking the fast is from 06:59 to 08:54.

Maha Shivaratri on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 00:27 to 01:16, Feb 27

Duration - 00 Hours 49 Mins

On February 27, Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:59 to 08:54

Step-By-Step Guide of Maha Shivratri Puja Vidhi

An important aspect of the Maha Shivratri Puja Vidhi is that the devotee is observing the Maha Shivratri fast. Here is the step-by-step guide on how to perform the Maha Shivaratri Puja. Maha Shivratri 2025 Jagran Timings and Ratri Prahar Puja Time: The Importance of Night Vigil (Jagran) and Significance of Staying Awake on Mahashivratri.

Wake up early on the day of Maha Shivaratri and take a bath. It is suggested to add black sesame seeds into the water to purify one's body and soul completely. Devotees go on to observe a strict no water, no food fast throughout the day, while remembering Lord Shiva and seeking his blessings. Devotees should take a second bath before sitting for the Shiva Puja or visiting the temple. Shiva Puja is done by first performing the abhishekam of the shivling. This abhishek is done using different materials like milk, rose water, sandalwood paste, yogurt, honey, Ghee, sugar and water. This Shiva Puja can be done once - at Nishta Puja Kaal, or four times throughout the night. Devotees, who perform four Prahar Puja, must perform water Abhishek during first Prahar, curd Abhishek during second Prahar, Ghee Abhishek during third Prahar and honey Abhishek during fourth Prahar apart from other materials. After the Abhishek, the shivling is adorned with garlands made from bilva leaves - which helps to cool Lord Shiva down. The Shivling is then adorned with chandan or kumkum, followed by the lighting of the lamp and dhup. The Shivling is also decorated with flowers, red cloth, vibuthi and other auspicious items to calm Lord Shiva and appease him. Throughout the puja, people chant the mantra - "Om Namah Shivay." After conducting this Puja, devotees can break the fast the following morning between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to get the maximum benefit of the Vrat.

We hope that this Puja Vidhi helped you prepare for the Maha Shivaratri celebration to the fullest. Here’s hoping that Maha Shivaratri 2025 brings with it love, light, and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Maha Shivaratri.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2025 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).