New Delhi, February 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri, wishing for the prosperity and good health of the people. PM Modi wrote on X, "I wish all my countrymen a very happy Mahashivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. May this divine occasion bring happiness, prosperity and good health to all of you, and also strengthen the resolve for a developed India. Har Har Mahadev!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended the greeting on the occasion of this auspicious festival. "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Mahashivratri. This festival of union of Shiva and Shakti is a great festival of spirituality, introspection and faith. I pray to Devadhidev Mahadev for the welfare of all," Shah wrote on X. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished for the happiness, and prosperity and health of the citizens. Mahashivratri 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Maha Shivratri Greetings, Calls for ‘Viksit Bharat’, Shares Video on X.

"Best wishes to all of you on the holy festival of Mahashivratri! May Mahadev increase happiness, prosperity and health in the life of all of you. Jai Bholenath!" Singh wrote on X. Meanwhile, Devotees from across the country arrived in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in the early hours for the last 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh. The first Amrit Snan of Paush Purnima began on January 13, followed by Snan on Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and the last snan on February 26, Maha Shivaratri.

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power). Mahashivratri 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, Amit Shah Extend Greetings on Maha Shivratri, Pray for Divine Blessings and India’s Continued Progress.

सभी देशवासियों को भगवान भोलेनाथ को समर्पित पावन-पर्व महाशिवरात्रि की असीम शुभकामनाएं। यह दिव्य अवसर आप सभी के लिए सुख-समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए, साथ ही विकसित भारत के संकल्प को सुदृढ़ करे, यही कामना है। हर-हर महादेव! pic.twitter.com/4gYM5r4JnR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2025

According to Hindu mythology, on their wedding night, Lord Shiva reached Goddess Parvati's house with a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

