New Delhi, February 26: President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the nation on the occasion of Mahashivratri, praying for divine blessings and India's continued progress. She wished Mahadev's grace upon all citizens. The President wrote on X, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. I pray that the blessings of the Supreme God Mahadev remain on all of us and that our country continues to move ahead on the path of progress."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people and prayed for everyone's welfare. "Everywhere Shiva! Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Mahashivratri. This festival of the union of Shiva and Shakti is a great festival of spirituality, introspection and faith. I pray to Devadhidev Mahadev for the welfare of all,' Shah posted on X. Mahashivratri 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Maha Shivratri Greetings, Calls for ‘Viksit Bharat’, Shares Video on X.

Meanwhile, Devotees from across the country arrived in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in the early hours for the last 'Snan' of the Maha Kumbh, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. The first Amrit Snan of Paush Purnima began on January 13, followed by Snan on Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and the last snan on February 26, Maha Shivaratri.

Several Akharas participated in the Maha Kumbh, including Niranjani Akhada, Ahwan Akhada, and Juna Akhada, the largest Akhada in the Sanyasi tradition. Akharas play a crucial role in the Shahi Snan. Akharas are religious orders of monks belonging to various sects, including Shaiva, Vaishnava, and Udasi. Each Akhara has its head, known as the 'Mahamandaleshwar.'

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power). Mahashivratri 2025 Wishes: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Other Leaders Extend Maha Shivratri Greetings to Citizens.

President Droupadi Murmu Extends Wishes on Mahashivratri

मैं सभी देशवासियों को महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक बधाई देती हूं। मेरी प्रार्थना है कि हम सब पर देवाधिदेव महादेव की कृपा बनी रहे तथा हमारा देश निरंतर प्रगति के पथ पर आगे बढ़ता रहे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 26, 2025

Amit Shah Extends Wishes on Mahashivratri

हर हर महादेव! महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। शिव और शक्ति के मिलन का यह पर्व अध्यात्म, आत्मचिंतन और आस्था का महापर्व है। देवाधिदेव महादेव से सभी के कल्याण की कामना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/V4R4QAEEKQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2025

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

