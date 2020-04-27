Maldives: COVID-19 Positive Cases Rise to 220, Including 14 Indian Nationals

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

In Maldives, the number of COVID positive cases have shot up to 220 including 14 Indian nationals. Among the total infected, 136 are foreign nationals, mostly from Bangladesh, largely employed in labour and construction. Indian high commission in Male has started delivery of special care packages including essentials to the Indian nationals, tested positive of COVID-19.

Among the 84 local cases are five armed personnel of Maldives defence forces. Out of total positive cases, 17 have recovered while over 1200 people are under quarantine. Tourism minister Ali Waheed said that there are currently some ministers in isolation as well, after being identified as direct contacts of some confirmed cases. He also revealed that there are 187 tourists from over 50 countries stranded in the Maldives currently.

The minister said that over 16 tourist establishments have been allocated as quarantine and isolation facilities due to the pandemic. The island nation has registered only 20 cases before 15th of this month, mostly foreign tourists. However, since the discovery of the first case of community transmission in capital Malé on April 15, the Greater Malé Region.

(This article has been sourced from Prasar Bharati News Services as part of Coronavirus coverage)