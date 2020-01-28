Man Accused by Siblings of Stalking Their Sister Kills One of Them

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in Agripada in Mumbai Central after he accused another of stalking his sister, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at Dhobi ghat in Saat Rasta area, an official said.

"Two brothers confronted a man they had accused of stalking their sister. During an altercation, the man stabbed to death one of the brothers. He has been identified as Vinod Mokhra. Further probe is underway," he said.

