Man Arrested for Fleeing from Quarantine Centre in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Apr 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old- man, who recently fled from a quarantine centre here, was on Tuesday arrested from a paddy field in Palamau district, police said.

Jitendra Chaudhary, hailing from the neighbouring Garhwa district, was found in the fields in Khura village, Medininagar Sub-divisional Police Officer Sandip Kumar Gupta said.

An FIR has been lodged against him under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, Gupta said.

Chaudhary, who was placed under quarantine at Sadar Hospital on April 16 on the suspicion of coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient, had managed to escape two days later, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)