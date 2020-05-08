Man Fined Rs 2,500 for Spitting After Chewing Tobacco in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): A milk vendor has been fined Rs 2,500 for spitting after chewing tobacco.A municipal corporation team took action against the man identified as Abdul Rafiq for the offence at Shabban Chauraha area of the city.Rafiq had to himself clean the place where he spat as punishment.The fine is apparently the highest levied during the lockdown enforced to control spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

