Man Nabbed for Killing Co-worker for Bullying Him in West Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing another man who used to abuse and bully him in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Tek Chand, is a resident of Madipur Village, they added.

The police got information on Monday regarding a body lying on the terrace of a house in Madipur. The victim was subsequently identified as Raju (24), a resident of Kanpur, the police said.

Strangulation marks were found on the neck of the victim's body, they added.

The police went through the CCTV footage obtained from area and arrested Chand.

The accused told the police that both the victim and him worked as labourers in a factory in the Madipur area, lived together and that the victim had a habit of bullying him, a senior police officer said.

On the intervening night of February 16 and 17, they had both consumed alcohol together, after which Chand strangled the victim's neck to take revenge, the police said.

