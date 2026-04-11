AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — If Rory McIlroy is able to hang on and win his second consecutive Masters on Sunday, he’ll walk away with $4.5 million.

That’s up from the $4.2 million he won last year.

The Masters on Saturday announced its prize purse for this year’s championship at $22.5 million overall — the highest payout of golf’s four majors. The Masters’ prize payout was $21 million last year.

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The other three major tournaments have not announced prize funds for this year. In 2025, the PGA Championship's was $19 million, the British Open's was $17 million and the U.S. Open's was $21.5 million.

Last month Cameron Young won $4.5 for capturing the Players Championship, which featured a $25 million overall prize purse.

McIlroy entered the third round of the Masters on Saturday with a six-stroke lead over Patrick Reed and Sam Burns. He is seeking to become only the fourth player to win back-to-back championships at Augusta National and the first since Tiger Woods nearly 25 years ago (2001-02).

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The top four finishers at the Masters will each make at least $1 million.

The runner-up is set to take home $2.43 million, while the third-place finisher will receive $1.53 million and fourth place gets $1.08 million.

All professionals who did not make the cut at the Masters will get $25,000.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 10:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).