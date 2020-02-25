Melania Trump to Visit Delhi Govt School Today

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): US First Lady Melania Trump will visit a Delhi government school in Nanakpura here on Tuesday.She will visit the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School where she will review the "Happiness Class" programme implemented by the Delhi government.As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children.Melania Trump, accompanied by her husband President Donald Trump, are on their first official visit to India.Earlier, the US Embassy here stated that it had no objection to the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during Melania Trump's visit to the government school, but "it is best to ensure focus is on education, school, and students"."While US Embassy had no objection to the presence of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, we appreciate their recognition that this is not a political event and that it's best to ensure focus is on education, school and students," the US Embassy said in a statement.Donald Trump and her wife, along with a US delegation, arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday. They later visited the Sabarmati Ashram and attended the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium.America's first couple also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. (ANI)

