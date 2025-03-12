The wait for Metro In Dino has finally been over. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan starrer has finally got a release date. Anurag Basu directorial anthology film Metro In Dino is set to hit the theatres on July 4. The anthology film also stars Anupam Kher, Konkana Sen, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Pankaj Kaooor in prominent roles. ‘Metro In Dino’ Release Date: Anurag Basu’s Romance Drama Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan To Hit Theatres on THIS Date in July 2025.

T-Series, the film's official distributor, shared a poster and announced the release date on Instagram. The post read, "When love, fate and city life collide magic is bound to happen!#Metro... In Dino brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love! Experience it on #July4th in cinemas near you"

Metro...In Dino marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in Ludo. Metro In Dino, a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song "In Dino" from Life in a... Metro, will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times. Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work," he added. ‘Metro In Dino’: Release of Anurag Basu’s Upcoming Film Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan NOT Delayed – Makers Issue Statement.

Basu is known for his films like Barfi, Life In a Metro, Ludo, and Jagga Jasoos. Sara is set to share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an upcoming action-comedy. The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration. (ANI)

