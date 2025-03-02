‘Metro In Dino’: Release of Anurag Basu’s Upcoming Film Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan NOT Delayed – Makers Issue Statement

Amid rumours of another possible delay, the team of 'Metro In Dino', released a statement confirmed that the film is on track. Directed by Anurag Basu, the upcoming romance drama stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Bollywood IANS| Mar 02, 2025 07:49 PM IST
‘Metro In Dino’: Release of Anurag Basu’s Upcoming Film Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan NOT Delayed – Makers Issue Statement
Metro In Dino Team (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Sara Ali Khan-starrer movie Metro In Dino was earlier reported to be delayed for its release. However, it turns out that the film is seamlessly running its course, and will be released in cinemas this year. The makers of the film denied any delays in terms of its release, and assured the cinegoers that the film will debut in cinemas in 2025. ‘Metro in Dino’: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anurag Basu Join Sara Ali Khan’s Goofy Antics in THIS Fun BTS Pic; Latter Writes, ‘Madness Mein Hum Teeno’.

An official statement from the makers read, “On the contrary to some media reports claiming that Metro In Dino is getting pushed, we confirm the movie is releasing this year in 2025”. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, who started shooting for his next film Metro... In Dino at Mumbai’s Film City in the Goregaon area in 2023. Metro... In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu, who is known for films like Gangster, Barfi, Murder, Jagga Jasoos and Ludo. The film marks another collaboration between Anurag and music composer Pritam.

The pair’s collaborations have gone on to become highly acclaimed, making them two of the best associates in Indian cinema, and their association can be compared to other grand duos, such as Rahman-Mani Ratnam and Anurag Kashyap-Amit Trivedi. Actors Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen in pivotal roles in the movie, which is touted to be the sequel to Life in a Metro directed by Anurag. The film marked the first full rock album for Bollywood in 2007. The movie is an ensemble drama, and marks Aditya’s second collaboration with Anurag Basu post the success of Ludo.  Metro in Dino: Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh Pose With Director Anurag Basu on Film Sets (View Pic).

The Film City schedule of Aditya was a week-long affair, after which Aditya got busy with the promotions of The Night Manager Part 2. The actor wanted to finish it before starting another project because it was a consuming role. The film is bankrolled by T-Series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2025 07:49 PM IST.

