Migrants Stage Demonstration in Ludhiana Seeking to Return to Their Home States

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 13 (ANI): Migrant workers staged a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner's office here on Wednesday, demanding to be sent back to their home states."My employer did not pay me in April. My wife is pregnant. How will we manage things without money here?" a worker said.A large number of migrants including children, infants and women were seen sitting here. Many of them were also seen flouting social distancing norms.Speaking to ANI, Ashwini Kapoor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said, "Around seven lakh people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and other districts have registered to return to their home states, from Ludhiana. So as and when we will get permission from their respective state governments, we will send them back.""We send almost 1,200 people on a train and take contact numbers of those who are left. Then we call them accordingly. Now some of the people who have come here today are unregistered. We have asked them to register first. We have arranged shelter rooms here for them. Food arrangements have also been ensured there," he added.Kapoor further said that the train frequency is also being increased now. He asserted that the stranded people are getting restless and assured that they will be sent back soon. (ANI)

