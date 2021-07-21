Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman treated his fans with a throwback video of him running against the beautiful backdrop of Ladakh hills. "Missing the high hills of Ladakh. There is no place like India," he captioned the Instagram video. After seeing the clip, fans praised Milind for maintaining his fit body through running. Milind Soman Plans Midnight Birthday Party With a Jaggery Cheesecake for Her Mom as She Turns 82.

"Inspiring. Never seen a person who loves to run like you," a user commented. "You inspire me to take fitness seriously in life," another one wrote. Milind Soman: Have Been Running Every Day Since I Got My COVID-19 Negative Report.

Running in the Roads of Ladakh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Last month, Milind was even managed to achieve his first 10,000 km run after recovering from novel coronavirus.

