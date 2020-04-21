Military Special Train with 700 Army Personnel Arrives in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): A military special train with approximately 700 Army personnel on board arrived at Jammu railway station on Monday morning.The train had started from Bangaluru on April 17."In the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, all necessary arrangements at the Jammu railway station with respect to reception, segregation, disinfection and transportation till the place of duty were thoroughly organised by the Tiger Division," a defence spokesperson said.In the prevailing security scenario along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, it has been a necessity to boost the strength of security personnel required for enhancing operational readiness of units deployed in operational areas in North India, the spokesperson said.In a significant move, the military special train was planned for the movement of Army personnel, who have completed their professional courses at Army Training establishments, to reach their units deployed in operational areas."The Army ensured that all personnel had undergone the mandated quarantine period as also social distancing was adhered to throughout the journey, as also during detraining and screening at Jammu railway station. On arrival at the station, all the personnel were screened and thereafter ensuring all necessary guidelines, shifted to their respective units deployed in Jammu and Kashmir," said the spokesperson. (ANI)

