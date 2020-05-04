Minerva Academy Staff Step Up as Chandigarh Blood Bank Faces Severe Shortages

Chandigarh, May 4 (PTI) Employees of Minerva Academy have voluntarily donated blood as the Chandigarh Blood Bank faces severe shortages due to the cancellation of many donation camps.

A total of 15 staff members of the Minerva Academy donated blood while exercising social distancing and other essential hygiene practices.

Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj said, "Blood donation is amongst the highest contributions rendered towards humanity, and in difficult times like this we will engage, try to serve the society in whatever ways possible.

"We are all aware that the coronavirus pandemic is interrupting blood donation drives and the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) has issued recommendations emphasizing that voluntary blood donation and blood collection should continue judiciously even during the health crisis in order to ensure its availability."

The nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended till May 17.

Bajaj added, "We made sure that every staff member strictly followed the guidelines issued in public interest during this lockdown and social distancing was maintained during the blood donation process."

