Minor Kills Parents, Younger Brother in MP's Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Police have arrested a minor for allegedly murdering his parents and younger brother in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.Superintendent of Police, Sagar, Amit Sanghi informed that on January 28, a retired Indian Army jawan, his wife and younger son were found dead inside their house here.Sanghi said that the accused is an alcoholic. The accused, who was arrested during vehicle checking, first killed his mother on January 24 and later his father and younger brother.During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had earlier robbed Rs 40,000 from his house and ran away. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)