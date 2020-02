Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Some miscreants on Saturday demolished a shop in Mochpura market area here claiming it to be part of Gurudwara.Speaking to reporters here, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Waryam Singh said that the police will investigate the matter and will take appropriate action accordingly. (ANI)

