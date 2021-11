As the popular web show 'Mismatched' completes a year since its release on Saturday, lead cast members Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli shared a sneak peek of the show's upcoming season two. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit shared pictures from the next season of various members of the cast including Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, and Muskkaan Jaferi. Mismatched Season 2: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli Begin Filming for Their Netflix Series, Share Stills from the Sets.

He added the caption, "One year of living the most beautiful characters. Can't wait for you to see season 2. Here's a peek. Happy one year, Mismatched!"Fans flooded the post with excitement-filled comments. Mismatched Trailer: Prajakta Koli And Rohit Saraf’s Netflix Drama Involves Friendships, Romance, Career And Much More! (Watch Video).

"OMG Dimple and Rishi," a fan wrote. "Excited for S2," another added.Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the first season of the Netflix teen romance revolves around Rishi (Rohit), who is in search of his happily ever after, and Dimple (Prajakta), who dreams of being a tech-wizard.

