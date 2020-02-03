MK Stalin Pays Tribute to CN Annadurai on His 51st Death Anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Monday paid tribute to party founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, CN Annadurai at Anna Memorial, on his 51st death anniversary.Stalin led a silent rally from Chepauk Walajah Road to Anna Square at Marina to pay floral tribute at Anna Memorial. People during the rally were seen holding the posters of CN Annadurai. Annadurai, who had breathed his last in the year 1969, had served as the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in. (ANI)

