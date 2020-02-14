MNS Says It Has Identified Bangladeshis Living Illegally in Thane

Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) The local unit of the MNS on Thursday claimed it has managed to trace 50 families of Bangladeshis living illegally in the city.

A party leader said these families are living in King Kong Colony of Thane city.

We have definite information that around 50 families of Bangladeshis are residing in the colony," MNS's Thane and Palghar unit president Avinash Jadhav said.

The MNS will "act" against them, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)