Mother Diary Continues to Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Amid Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Mother Dairy, one of the leading dairy company in Delhi-NCR and its fruits and vegetable brand 'Safal' continue to ensure uninterrupted supply to people even as the country continues to reel under nationwide lockdown.Sangram Choudhary, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. said that the company procures milk from 25,000 villages from 125 districts across the country.He said that there was panic buying in the beginning in the first few days of lockdown but things returned to normal later on. "Mother Dairy has a big network. We collect milk from 10 lakh farmers across several states of the country. 750 milk tankers ply daily. For Delhi-NCR, we bring 45 lakh litres of milk daily. There was panic buying during Janta curfew. After the Prime Minister's appeal, people now understand the meaning of lockdown," Choudhary told ANI."We have to maintain distance, hygiene. We have supply till April 14 and we are making arrangements for further supply. We have enough supplies. Before lockdown, we used to supply 32 lakh litres daily. The demand for milk increased for some time but it is now coming back to normal," he said. The 21-day lockdown came into force from March 25 a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement regarding measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Choudhary said that Mother Dairy is also ensuring social distancing at their booths. The Company has also requested the Indian Railways to support the long-distance supplies in a time-bound manner. A train carrying the first lot of 6 Lakh Litres of Milk arrived in Delhi on March 28 from Andhra Pradesh followed by a second lot on April 5. Mother Diary has asked people involved in the supply chain to ensure personal hygiene and thermal Screening of employees/workers are being done at their plants. Choudhary said that Mother Dairy has also set up temporary kiosks in some areas after receiving the request from people. Safal has been retailing fruits and vegetables through 310 booths in Delhi-NCR. The company said that sales have stabilized but it is still about 30 per cent higher than pre-lockdown period.It has also arranged movement passes for transporters, drivers, farmers, employees and contract labourers to ensure an interrupted supply chain. (ANI)

