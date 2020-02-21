Mother Language Only Medium for Proper Learning: Tripura CM

Agartala, Feb 21 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said mother language is the only medium through which people can learn properly and express their emotions.

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, he said the state government is working to ensure that all languages are honoured.

"We have to respect all languages and our spirit should be to uphold the languages," Deb said at an event organised by Tripura government and the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission here at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan.

He paid homage to those who had sacrificed lives for their mother tongue.

Bangladesh Parliamentarian Md Abdus Shahid, who joined the Mother Language Day celebrations here, said the martyrs of language in the neighbouring country had sacrificed their lives in protest against the imposition of Urdu on Bengalis, which, later, turned into freedom struggle.

He said Bangladesh remembers the people of Tripura for their role during the liberation war.

"We think all problems can be solved through constructive dialogues. We can solve the land border agreement issue through discussions," he said.

The state government felicitated three persons from the near-extinct Chaimaar ethno-linguistic group, who are the last speakers of the language.

