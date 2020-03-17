Mother Wants Daughter Back from ISIS, Seeks Centre's Help

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 17 (PTI) The mother of Nimisha Fatima, who embraced Islam and is suspected to have joined the Islamic State (ISIS) four years ago, has sought the intervention of the Central government to bring her daughter back.

Bindhu met the media after a video was released by a Delhi-based website on March 15 which showed Nimisha and two other Keralite women - Rafeela and Soniya Sebastian - expressing their interest and hope to return to India.

"I am seeing my daughter after four years, in that video. I want my child to return. Only the Central government can help me. I know she will have to undergo lengthy legal procedures. But I hope she will come," Bindhu told the media.

Nimisha Fatima and her husband were among the 22 Keralites who were reported missing from Kasaragod and Palakkad in June 2016 and had reached the bastion of ISIS terror operations in Afghanistan. Nimisha gave birth there.

The NIA has been probing into the case of the missing Keralites.

Four years after they fled India to join the terrorist outfit Islamic state (ISIS), the website has come out with a video in which the three Malayalee women speak about their life under a caliphate.

The three Malayalee women had fled between 2016 and 2018 with their husbands to join the ISIS.

In the video, the women were seen saying they were living among the several fighters and other families who had surrendered to the Afghanistan government in 2019, after their husbands were killed.

"The reason we moved was to live an Islamic life under a Caliphate, Muslim rule. But once we reached there, many of our expectations were not met," Soniya was seen telling the website.

Sonia also said she was looking forward to return to India and join her husbands family.

Now, I want to return to India to my husbands family and I want to cut myself off from everything that has happened. My husband is also no more and what I have left is only my husband's family and now I wish to return to India, she said.

Nimisha also was seen in the video saying things were not as it was when they reached ISIS.

"...Now the situation is different. And I have no idea what is happening. So I dont know, is there any place at all, or nothing. At this point, theres no point in doing hijrah. But at the same time, I cant say that when there is a khilafa, we shouldnt do hijrah, that I cant say, Nimisha said.

Bindhu had, in November last year, identified her son- in-law and granddaughter from among those who had surrendered recently in Afghanistan.

Bindu then told television channels that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sent her a few photographs of people who had surrendered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)