Mumbai COVID-19 Cases Up by 441 to 8613; 21 New Deaths

"On Sunday 441 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai while 21 died due to the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 8,613 and that of the deceased to 343," the official said.

Reports of 60 of the 441 patients who tested positive for coronavirus were confirmed on Sunday. They were tested between April 30 and May 1, he said.

"The BMC health department also discharged 100 patients, taking the total number of recovered patients to 1,804 so far," he added.

